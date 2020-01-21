DJ Khaled has never counted one to be enough. Be it new singles, platinum plaques, albums, and in this most recent case -- children, the affable mogul has always been one for plurality. Just yesterday, DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck welcomed their second child, a boy, into the world. Naturally, the recent-father-of-two was over the moon with love and optimism, even more so than usual. To commemorate the birth of Asahd's baby brother, DJ Khaled got some new ink for the occasion.

IM INSPIRED!" he writes, showing off his meaningful new tattoo. "GRATEFUL THANKFUL! GOD IS THE GREATEST." You may recall that Khaled previously tattooed baby Asahd's footstep on his arm; now, he has completed the set with "another one." Thought slightly faded, the symbolic importance remains, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him fill it out in the coming days.

It's unclear as to what name the Khaled-Tucks will decide upon, but one thing is certain; we'll definitely be aware of it before long. Congratulations to DJ Khaled and his growing family!