He has doubled down on his stance regarding the police-involved shooting death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, and now DJ Envy has a few words for Cancel Culture. The Breakfast Club became a focal point in discussions regarding the case after host DJ Envy expressed that he believed the shooting was justified. Envy once again reminded the world that his father is a retired police officer and judging from Columbus, Ohio police officer Nicholas Reardon's body camera footage, Envy sided with Reardon's decision to shoot.

Dr. Umar Johnson visited The Breakfast Club earlier this week and passionately criticized those involved in the death of Ma'Khia, but Envy was unmoved in his position. He faced backlash across several social media platforms, but Envy addressed the controversy when he caught up with Page Six.



"The whole situation is tragic and it’s sad because that system failed that young lady. The fact that she’s out there fighting at sixteen with a grown woman," said Envy. "The fact that the older man seen in the video would rather kick the girl on the ground and join the fight instead of stopping the fight, all these things come together and the system failed that girl and it is sad.”

“Everybody’s saying [the police] shoot first, but he possibly saved that [other girl’s] life," he continued, restating his previous argument. "If she would’ve stabbed her, who knows if she would’ve lived. She could have got cut in the throat, in the face, we just don’t know what could happen.” Envy also spoke about Cancel Culture and the insults he received online, including comments that he doesn't stand with the culture.



“It doesn’t hurt me...because people are mad about what’s going on and I’m mad and upset as well,” Envy said. “But I know who’s on my side and who’s not. I know who tries to help the community and who doesn’t. We sit here and raise money every year for organizations that fight against this. I help our community with financial freedom and learning about buying their own homes, and their own investment properties. So people can have financial freedom so they can use their own money.”

"We should be able to have a conversation and dialogue" added The Breakfast Club host. "I did not sexually assault somebody. I wasn’t racist to someone. I am just stating the facts, and what I see. I have had conversations with friends and celebrities who feel the same way, but they will not say so publicly because it is not a popular opinion and they are fearful of the backlash.”

Watch Dr. Umar on The Breakfast Club below.

