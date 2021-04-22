Conservatives are upset with LeBron James. The death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant has been a controversial topic of discussion, especially after the bodycam footage of the incident was released by authorities just hours following the incident. The teen was shot and killed by Columbus, Ohio police officer Nicholas Reardon and over on Twitter, a frustrated James shared a screenshot photo of Reardon at the scene of the shooting with a caption that read, "YOU'RE NEXT [hourglass emoji] #ACCOUNTABILITY."

Soon, critics stormed social media and accused the Lakers star of inciting violence against the officer. LeBron deleted the tweet and replaced it with an explanation regarding why he's angered by another police shooting involving a child.



Al Bello / Staff / Getty Images

"ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself!" wrote James. "Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!" He then explained why he decided to remove the controversial tweet.

"I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate," he added. "This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY." Check out his messages, and a few reactions below.



