Fresh on the heels of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict for the murder of George Floyd, there has been news out of Ohio regarding a police-involved shooting death of a teenager. Columbus police are under scrutiny after Paula Bryant told local reporters that police officers shot and killed her 16-year-old daughter (some reports state 15-years-old), Ma'Khia Bryant, just hours ago (April 20).

Details regarding the shooting remain scarce at this time, but some are claiming that Ma'Khia called the cops because she was fearful that she was about to be jumped by a group of girls.

Reports state that dispatch received a call about an attempted stabbing and arrived on the scene at 4:30 p.m. Reports of shots fired occurred at 4:45 p.m. "Ma'Khia was named after a male prophet in the Bible. She was a very loving, peaceful little girl," said her mother. "She was an honor roll student and um, Ma'Khia had a mothery nature about her. She promoted peace and that's something that I always want to be remembered."

There have been speculative reports about this case in its first hours. Some stated that witnesses at the scene claimed Ma'Khia was holding a knife to defend herself against a group of girls who were supposed to have arrived to jump her. Ma'Khia allegedly called the police for help and when officers saw her with a knife, they reportedly opened fire. There have also been reports that Ma'Khia was shot in the chest four times.

Videos of angry residents at the scene have circulated, including one where responding officers can be heard yelling, "Blue Lives Matter."

A crowd of protesters has gathered outside of Ma'Khia's home. Her first name has been mistakenly reported on and used in hashtags as "Makiyah."

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted, "This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation as they do with all CPD-involved shootings."

“We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts.” This story is developing and we will keep you updated as more information arrives.

