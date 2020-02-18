Oh, what a tangled web DJ Drama has reportedly been out here weaving. The Generation Now CEO has been crafting young artists who have been taking over airwaves, but it's his personal life that appeared to steal focus on Monday (February 21). Drama got himself entangled in some infidelity scandal after his girlfriend reportedly found out that he'd been creeping around with a social media model named Vanessa Chantal.

The Shade Room reports that they've spoken to Chantal about the altercation and she provided them with screenshots and videos of the exchange. First, Drama's girlfriend Debakii confronted Chantal on FaceTime where the side chick stated that Drama never said he was in a relationship. If he had, Chantal said she wouldn't have gotten involved with him because she "has options."

While Debakii is on the FaceTime call, Drama is in the background. At one point during the call, Drama and Debakii reportedly get into a physical altercation that was captured in the screen-recorded video. Then, Drama texted Chantal to come over to his place because he wanted to apologize to her face to face. He quickly changed his mind, but she showed up anyway.

What ensued was a violent altercation between the two women. Debakii shared on her Instagram Story that the fight wasn't over Drama at all, but because Chantal had threatened her in the past. Chantal reportedly believes Drama set her up and photos show that she's covered in injuries, especially to her face. Swipe through below to watch the story unfold.