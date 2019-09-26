DJ Drama’s girlfriend has been making a ton of noice this week after she accused the ATL DJ of hitting & biting her on the hand while on vacay down in Turks & Caicos. She even received medical attention, before going to the local authorities over the allegations. While she’s been looking for attention all week crying abuse, it appears the two are still going strong down in Turks & Caicos.

Some fan of TheShadeRoom caught Drama and his girl hanging out together days after the allegations were made, and sources say they were “super cozy.” They were even seen taking photographs together, not trying to work through some problems.

Whether Dram’s girl was just being extra or building her notoriety, it appears her alleged abuse claims were all planned, or not serious at the very least. Check out the two hanging out together (below) and let us know what you think.

This all happens just days after Drama's girlfriend claimed she received medical attention for what she described as "deep" bite marks. She also said she need antibiotics to help fight any infection she could get, but it all appeared to be a cry for attention. We'll keep you posted if any more develops from this.