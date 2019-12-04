Despite the implosion that seems to be surrounding Lil Uzi Vert's tumultuous and highly uncertain musical career, the bromance between Lil Uzi Vert and DJ Drama remains...complicated to say the least. We've seen many callouts regarding the mysterious fate of Eternal Atake, an album that has taken on Detox levels of mystique, to the point where even today its state remains a giant question mark. Essentially, all we know is that Uzi has been hard at work perfecting his next single "Futsal Shuffle," having studied the TikTok algorithm with a studious, borderline academic eye. There's even a dance, which comes off like Riverdance-lite, an essential component of the going-viral starter pack.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Today, DJ Drama came through with a peace offering of sorts, proof that no matter what happens, he remains in Lil Uzi Vert's corner. So much so, he queued up a playlist of YouTube's best "Futsal Shuffle" tutorials and went to town. And what's best, he's got a smile supplanted on his face, one of pure jubilation at that! Behold the footwork, and let it be a reminder of one cold, hard truth: you're about to see a lot of flailing limbs.

Is this an olive branch, a publicity stunt, or an amalgamation of the two? The jury is still out on that one. Are you looking forward to the "Futsal Shuffle?"