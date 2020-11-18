Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Diplo is celebrated worldwide for his artistic endeavors, but he has recently been named in a legal dispute. High-profile celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom has issued a statement to news sources claiming that she has a client, an unnamed woman, who has filed a restraining order against Diplo. The woman claims that the megaproducer "distributed revenge pornography images of her" and hopes that a court will keep him from doing so again.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

"I am proud to represent a young woman with serious allegations of misconduct against Diplo," said Bloom's via her representative in a statement. "We have reviewed her claims, and spoken to several other women. We find her to be credible and brave. We recently filed for a restraining order to prevent Diplo or anyone associated with him from distributing revenge porn images of my client, which is illegal and often done to discourage accusers from coming forward."

The Daily Beast reports that last month, the woman spoke openly about her alleged interactions with Diplo in a Twitter thread. She claimed that he was "grooming her," and after they got into an argument, Diplo allegedly hired a private investigator to follow her around. The woman said she knows "disgusting details" about the musician and his efforts were to "scare" her into silence.

“The private investigator stated to me that he knew my address, he knew my parents address, he knew my place of work as well as my parents place to work,” she reportedly tweeted. “Take that as you may but most people will take that as a threat.” The woman reportedly added that he filmed their sexual exploits without her permission. “I SPECIFICALLY asked him not too & his reply was ‘f*ck it. I’m recording this.'"

Diplo has denied the allegations against him through a statement released by his attorney Bryan J. Freedman. "Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so," the statement reads. "To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person—and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end."

