Diplo has a pretty good relationship with most people in the music industry. He's worked with the biggest stars in the game and also keeps his ear to the underground, helping to develop emerging talent. Apparently, one person he hasn't had a chance to build a solid relationship with yet is Travis Scott. They've previously worked together on a Major Lazer record but it appears since then, things have been quiet between the two.

Travis Scott hasn't answered fifteen of Diplo's texts, according to the producer himself. Diplo shared a photo of himself and Travis Scott mid-convo after a festival along with a screenshot of several messages that were left unresponded. One text reads, "hey bro text me back," on Feb. 15th. A few weeks later on April 4th, Diplo follows up with, "its diplo think something might be wrong with my texts .. hit me back." After a full month goes by and on May 5th, he writes, "yo trav u must be super busy lol i know how it goes anyways hit me line my guy." Adding, "are u mad at me."

Diplo gave a full explanation of both the picture and the screenshot in the caption.

"Travis sees me after a festival and says 'Hey let's make another song' Me 'What's your new number ?' Adds number, Texts him next day 'this is Diplo,'" his caption reads. "notices the number was saved and I already sent desperate looking texts to the same number fifteen times over 5 years. Also I look dumb in this picture because I'm mid conversation about a really fire beat I made."

Maybe this is what ends up getting Diplo a text back from Travis.