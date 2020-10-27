A social media star has been touting her relationship with Diplo but the producer took to Twitter to set the record straight. On TikTok, a woman named Quenlin Blackwell has been posting short videos about her time with the international DJ, unofficially naming her "series" Living with Diplo. News outlets picked up on the story and began sharing reports about the 19-year-old shacking up with the 41-year-old Grammy winner, and Blackwell continued to post moments with Diplo to her social media pages. However, Diplo stated that things aren't what they seem.

"OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell," Diplo tweeted on Monday (October 26). "And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us." A Twitter user asked Diplo what kind of friendship he could have with a 19-year-old, and he answered, "We made music together."

Blackwell didn't respond to Diplo's comments, but she did tweet, "i’m OUT THIS B*TCH LMAOOO." Check out a few of her TikTok videos of her fun times with Diplo below.

@quenblackwell ##greenscreen LIVING WITH DIPLO: PART 6 the p o l i c e took 40 MINUTES TO COME AND SAVE US â¬ original sound - quenblackwell

@quenblackwell LIVING WITH DIPLO: PART 3 he doesn’t know how to tie his shoes â¬ original sound - quenblackwell