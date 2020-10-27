The 41-year-old award-winning musician laid the rumors to rest after Blackwell shared multiple videos of herself with him.
A social media star has been touting her relationship with Diplo but the producer took to Twitter to set the record straight. On TikTok, a woman named Quenlin Blackwell has been posting short videos about her time with the international DJ, unofficially naming her "series" Living with Diplo. News outlets picked up on the story and began sharing reports about the 19-year-old shacking up with the 41-year-old Grammy winner, and Blackwell continued to post moments with Diplo to her social media pages. However, Diplo stated that things aren't what they seem.
@quenblackwell
##greenscreen##fyp uh girl....anyways. i’m living my BEST life in diplo’s house. LIVING WITH DIPLO: THE SERIES WILL CONTINUEâ¬ Press - Cardi B
"OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell," Diplo tweeted on Monday (October 26). "And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us." A Twitter user asked Diplo what kind of friendship he could have with a 19-year-old, and he answered, "We made music together."
Blackwell didn't respond to Diplo's comments, but she did tweet, "i’m OUT THIS B*TCH LMAOOO." Check out a few of her TikTok videos of her fun times with Diplo below.
@quenblackwell
LIVING WITH DIPLO: THE SERIESâ¬ meet com força e com talento - Ëâ§ââlexieââºË³â§à¼
@quenblackwell
##greenscreen LIVING WITH DIPLO: PART 6 the p o l i c e took 40 MINUTES TO COME AND SAVE USâ¬ original sound - quenblackwell
@quenblackwell
LIVING WITH DIPLO: PART 3 he doesn’t know how to tie his shoesâ¬ original sound - quenblackwell
@quenblackwell
LIVING WITH DIPLO: PART 5 he’s doing a live stream concert so i’m being a supportive child and bringing him cheezitsâ¬ original sound - quenblackwell