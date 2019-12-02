Drake is essentially cool with the majority of people in the music industry. From some of the biggest executives to the young boys on the come-up, Drizzy's seems to be the type to keep a good rapport with most people. Unfortunately, it seems like there are some people that he's not exactly a fan of.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Diplo recently revealed that he and Drake aren't on good terms and he had to find out the hard way. He revealed that he found out that Drake unfollowed him on both Twitter and Instagram, which is never a great sign. Diplo is convinced that Drake "for sure hates" him and it appears that it seems to be all over a tweet. Speaking to The Cut, he explained that the unfollow might be over a tweet about Drake's son. He said that it was something along the lines of Adonis joining Brockhampton.

"I can’t remember exactly what it was, but it was super-funny,” he said before revealing that Cash, a writer that's on his team, made the joke. Unfortunately, this came at the expense of Diplo's relationship with Drake. The two have a lot in common, Diplo says -- they're creators, hang out in Vegas, and are family men at the core. "Come back, dude! I miss us! I miss us!" he continued.

Perhaps they can get over their differences and make some tunes in the future.