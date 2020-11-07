Diddy spared no expense in ringing in his 51st birthday, retreating to the popular tropical vacation spot, Turks and Caicos, with friends and family for an extravagant celebration. Among the attendees were Diddy’s longtime friends Mary J. Blige and Nas, with videos of the three dancing gleefully in a maskless crowd of people circulating the internet.

Other celebrities in attendance included Draya Michelle, French Montana, and DJ Ruckus, while DJ M.O.S. supplied the music for the booze (Diddy’s own DeLeón tequila and Cîroc, of course)and dancing-filled evening. Diddy’s sons, Justin and Christian, supplemented the night with musical performances of their own, and the lavish night capped off with a fireworks display.

As grand as it was, the celebration still wasn’t as over-the-top as Puff Daddy’s 50th birthday party last year. He celebrated the big 5-0 on December 15 in honor of the late Kim Porter’s birthday, and had a guest list that included Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Tyga, and Dr. Dre. The rapper caught the internet’s disapproval, regardless— notably less so than Kim Kardashian did just a few weeks earlier, upon revealing she had rented out a private island for her friends and family members to celebrate her 40th birthday in a days-long celebration.

Check out a video of Nas, Mary J. Blige, and Diddy’s reunion below.

