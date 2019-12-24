Puff Daddy, LOVE but now just Diddy celebrated his 50th birthday last week in the most Diddy way possible. The Bad Boys mogul was born on November 4th but waited until December 15th (the late Kim Porter's birthday) to throw a gigantic party at his $40 million Holmby Hills home. His guest list included Jay-Z, Kanye West, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, Cardi B, Offset, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Chadwick Boseman, Tyga, Tyler Perry, Kobe, Machine Gun Kelly, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and many more.

During the party, guests were treated to some photo shoot sessions with their partners and plus ones and now that the party is over, Diddy has come through to present his FOMO fans with a short film on the whole party and all the festivities that took place. "THE DIDDY 50 A night to remember, you have to see it to believe it! WATCH THIS. A film by @gibsonhazard and @jakbannon," he wrote.

The clip shows the dance floor happenings featuring Post Malone and Kevin Hart, and a performance by Mary J. Blige and the cheers ceremony to Diddy himself. Watch in full below.