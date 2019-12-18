Diddy celebrated his 50th birthday with a massive party this past Saturday, and the event was full of the biggest stars around. Among those in attendance were power couples like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B and Offset Other guests included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Post Malone, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Chadwick Boseman, Tyga, Tyler Perry, Kobe Bryant, Machine Gun Kelly, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more. However, Diddy revealed that the big bash almost didn't happen, as he canceled his celebration plans on two separate occasions before it finally panned out. The reason? He didn't feel right about celebrating without Kim Porter.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Diddy told PEOPLE, "I canceled the party two times because I just couldn’t see myself partying for my 50th birthday without her," referring to Porter, his former partner and mother of his children, who passed away suddenly last year. He revealed that he "wasn't feeling it" on his actual birthday on November 4th, and decided not to throw his usual type of extravagant party. “I didn’t want to be fake," he said. "I wanted to be at a point of strength.” Instead, he decided to delay his celebrations until what would have been Kim's 49th birthday weekend, so that he could feel like she was right there beside him. "I thought, 'I can have a party with Kim and we can party together.'" It looks like the night was a success, and Diddy revealed that everything "worked out beautifully."