Future's relationship with Lori Harvey raised a few eyebrows when rumors started to emerge. Much of this had to do with the fact that she began dating Future shortly after her relationship with Diddy fizzled out. That clearly hasn't made much of an impact on Diddy and Future's relationship as they were seen hanging out earlier this month with Meek Mill and DJ Khaled as they kicked 2020 off on jetskis.

That was probably a strong enough indication that Diddy's clearly moved on and gave Future and Lori his blessing, even before they officially came out as a couple. This past weekend, Future and Lori made their relationship Instagram official. This arrived just days after Future dropped his latest single, "Life Is Good" with Drake which currently sits at the top of HNHH's Top 100 chart. After Lori and Future both shared photos confirming their relationship with identical, "Life is good" captions, it appears as though Diddy wants everyone to know that his life is going quite great as well.

Sharing a video of his view from his home, infinity pool included, the music mogul's heard bumping "Life Is Good" with the caption, "Present Frequency." Like the rest of us, clearly, Diddy is happy that Future has some new music out and it appears as though our toxic king is readying a new album.