When it comes to showing love to the mother of his children on social media, Sean "Diddy" Combs does so without hesitation. He honors them with compliments and kind words, but the rap mogul remains tight-lipped about his dating life. He was with Jennifer Lopez for two years and the pair were a red carpet "it" couple, but he seemed to pull back just a bit during his decade-plus relationship with Cassie Ventura. A year after he and Cassie pulled the plug on their relationship, she's married and expecting her first child with husband Alex Fine, while Diddy is rumored to be dating Lori Harvey.

There has been much speculation regarding the 49-year-old's romance with Steve Harvey's 22-year-old step-daughter. The two have been snapped by paparazzi on luxury vacations and even at an Atlanta strip club, but for as much as they've been spotted out and about together, the couple has been content with the public remaining in the dark.

However, Diddy's son Christian Combs may have confirmed that his dad and Lori's romance is real. Over the weekend, the young rapper attended the Tiffany & Co. Men's Launch where Hollywood Life questioned him about his father's relationship. Unsurprisingly, he didn't offer up much information. "They good. They’re just being...Private time," Christian said. "That’s up to them. So..."

Meanwhile, the day after Young Combs avoided speaking about Diddy and Lori, the rap mogul was spotted out with another woman, fueling rumors that he may be seeing someone else.