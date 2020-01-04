Many are still treating Future and Lori Harvey as an unconfirmed couple, but they've been spotted together enough times recently to declare their relationship status official. Harvey has made headlines for flings she has had with several members of the hip hop community, including Trey Songz, Justin Combs and Justin Comb's father, Diddy. Given her history with Diddy, Twitter got a good laugh out of the fact that Future and Diddy went jet skiing together on Thursday. However, Diddy must have not been too consumed by jealousy, since he had model Jordan Ozuna riding on the back of his jetski.

It wasn't just the two of them celebrating the new year on the water. They were accompanied by DJ Khaled and Meek Mill, too. Meek Mill's presence added a whole other layer of hilarity to the situation since he rapped on "Going Bad" that he's "got Lori Harvey on his wishlist." This jetski crew left many wondering whether Harvey came up as a topic of conversation and if so, what would Future, Diddy and Meek each had to say.

While the rap legends zipped around the Miami Intercoastal, Harvey was updating her Instagram followers that she was at home sick. This sent Twitter into a frenzy as people accused Future of neglecting his boo or Harvey of sitting out this potentially-uncomfortable bro-day. In the end, Harvey got the last laugh because, despite feeling under the weather, she was glowing in Balenciaga undergarments.