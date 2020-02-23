Nicki Minaj got the pregnancy rumour mill going again when she posted a video of her husband Kenneth Petty rubbing her belly. On Sunday, Ms. Minaj-Petty gave her fans a glimpse into their journey to her home country of Trinidad with some posts on Instagram, and one video in particular has the Barbz reeling. Nicki posted a sparkle-filtered clip of herself and Kenneth on the plane, which begins with a shot of Kenneth's hand soothingly rubbing her stomach.

He can be heard saying "Trinidad" over and over, while Nicki remains silent with a smirk on her face. Only the flag of Trinidad is included in the caption, but this brief video was enough to have almost everyone in the comments presuming that Nicki was finally confirming her long-time rumoured pregnancy.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Pregnancy rumours have been circulating around this couple for what seems like forever. After Nicki and Kenneth officially tied the knot back in October, the speculation was heightened when Nicki seemingly dropped hints that she was "expecting," but nothing ever came of it. Then, last week, the rapper shared a photo of herself and Kenneth on Instagram and wrote that they have "a lot to celebrate." Could she be celebrating their baby on the way? Or is she just happy with where she's at in life? Nicki has to know how much this is killing everyone, but the rapper seems committed to waiting until she's absolutely ready to announce the good news (if, in fact, she does have a bun in the oven).