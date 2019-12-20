Just a few days ago, everybody was congratulating Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti on a supposed pregnancy after it was rumored that the Australian rapper was six months along with Carti's baby. With a series of revealing photos, Azalea just about shut down that talk and now, she may be putting an end to her relationship.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For over one year, Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea have been enjoying each other's time in a romantic setting. The "fancy" songstress even spent some racks on her man during the holidays last year, gifting him a brand new Lamborghini. There's a chance she might be getting back that car because, today, she declared that she was single in a cryptic social update.

In a since-deleted post, Iggy Azalea informed fans that she is no longer in a relationship, simply writing that she was single in a text-based story upload. She did not clarify if she and Playboi Carti were fighting or when they had broken up. All she said was that things were done. Perhaps the pregnancy rumors sparked an argument within their household, damaging their bond so deeply that they decided it would just be better to go their separate ways. Do you think they will reconcile?