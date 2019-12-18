The rumor mill was active last week with gossip surrounding Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti. The couple has been together for over a year and, in Hollywood, that's equivalent to about a decade. Thus, it seemed to be an appropriate time for them to announce either an engagement or a baby. Iggy Azalea was the subject of some pregnancy rumors with some reports even stating that she was three months away from giving birth. The new photo that the Aussie just posted on her social media accounts should dispell any doubt that people are still having though.



Iggy Azalea loves to share sensual photos of herself on social media, prompting her fans to remark how great she looks and begging for new music. She continued that today by posing in a small red bikini, nearly slipping out of it and flaunting a considerable amount of underboob. The revealing swimsuit helps her show off her flat stomach and her long legs, which she let hang off the platform. She's seriously looking as good as she has all year and if this isn't enough to prove to folks that she doesn't have a bun in the oven, we don't know what is.

Check out the photo below. Let's all stop theorizing about a possible baby Carti now.