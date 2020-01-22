Amber Rose and Alexander "AE" Edwards are always showing us how happy they are together. They've been radiant since welcoming their first child in October - a son wickedly named Slash Electric. Rose has gushed about what a great addition AE has been to her family, as he developed a bond with her and Wiz Khalifa's 6-year-old son, Bash. Just a couple of days ago, Rose shared a video of AE and Bash having a dance party together. AE also has an amicable relationship with Wiz. The whole gang has been seen attending Bash's baseball games together. All this to say, it seemed like matter of time before Rose and AE tied the knot.

It appears they may have done so without us even knowing. Rose posted an Instagram story showing a note from AE that accompanied a bouquet of flowers for her. While bursting with gratitude, she may have accidentally let slip that her and the model are married. She wrote in the post: "The people at the flower shop wrote this with really messy handwriting LOL but the words are from my amazing husband. Thank you @ae4president I love you so much." She could have been using "husband" loosely, as an affection title for her partner, but it definitely still leaves us curious as to whether this was the case.