It's always been nice to see that Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose maintained an amicable split from one another. Raising their 6-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor, in a healthy environment has clearly been their priority. They ensure this by doing activities as a family, like attending Bash's baseball games together. Their growing boy took on the sport earlier this month and father Wiz has been sharing how proud he is on social media.

On Sunday, both Wiz and Amber brought along their new partners to watch their son on the field. Amber has been with Alexander Edwards for some time now and they welcomed their awesomely-named son, Slash Electric, earlier this month. Wiz, on the other hand, has been jumping around between women a bit. The Taylor Gang rapper was dating model, Winnie Harlow, before finding his new boo, Aimee Aguilar.

Wiz and Alexander dressed for the occasion - rocking Dodgers tees to match Bash's uniform - while Amber rocked a simple black hoodie. Following the game, Amber and Alexander brought Bash to California Pizza Kitchen in Studio City. Bash adorably (but also pretty sadly) hid his head under Alexander's shirt when he spotted the paparazzi filming.

Check out Wiz and Aimee's Halloween costume from last week.