Amber Rose recently welcomed her second child but first with boyfriend A.E. Edwards just last month. Slash Electric was born in a Los Angeles hospital after months of Amber being open about her struggles with the pregnancy that put her on bed rest. "It's not a game. It's a big boy in there," Amber captioned a video of herself days before her birth. "Sheesh. I'm pretty much on bed rest at this point. I can't walk that well. My ankles got a little swollen. My feet got a little swollen. But, for the most part, I'm all belly."



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

We've already received sweet updates of Slash on Instagram and now Amber has shared another update that has nothing to do with her son at all. Amber's latest post to her Instagram feed sees a short clip of A.E. with his blinding grills and a caption that makes it very clear that she's tryna get it, despite her doctor's wishes. "When ur Doctor says you have to wait 6 weeks but he’s Too damn fine 😩💦🤤😍," she wrote.

After the birth of Slash, A.E. shared a sweet note to Amber for delivering him his first son. "Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar," he wrote.