Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix special, titled The Closer, has been one of the most controversial topics this week. The legendary comedian's final comedy special in tandem with Netflix yielded plenty of hit-or-miss jokes that made light of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, the Me Too movement, transgender people, and the overall LGBTQ+ community.

Dave Chappelle's irreverent jokes have gone on to spark think pieces and lead to his newfound cancellation by organizations like GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, but as fans likely expected, the Chappelle's Show creator has been adamant that he doesn't care.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Dave Chappelle made a big public appearance on Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, at which he was hosting a screening of his untitled documentary. After receiving a standing ovation, the comedian reportedly took the stage and told the crowd, "If this is what being canceled is like, I love it."

Dave Chappelle reportedly also let off some jokes about Twitter and the media, and afterward, Stevie Wonder took to the stage. While talking to the crowd — which reportedly included Brad Pitt, Tiffany Haddish, Donnell Rawlings, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and more — the Songs In The Key Of Life echoed Dave Chappelle's sentiments by criticizing canceling people and advising people to just love one another.

Do you think that Dave Chappelle is taking the situation too lightheartedly? Or are you glad to see the veteran comedian staying positive admist the backlash?

[via]