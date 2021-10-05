DaBaby is still feeling the backlash from his comments at Rolling Loud this past summer. The rapper's attempt at a call-and-response during his set ultimately targeted the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS. It didn't take long for those comments to go viral and result in a steady decline in opportunities. Dua Lipa removed him from the "Levitate (Remix)" while festivals quietly took him off of line-ups.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

During Dave Chappelle's recent Netflix special, The Closer, the comedian dived into DaBaby's recent comments head-first. As someone who has frequently faced allegations of homophobia and transphobia in the height of cancel culture, Chappelle addressed the LGBTQ community first in an attempt to "negotiate the release of DaBaby."

"All the questions you might have had about all these jokes I’ve said in the last few years, I hope to answer tonight,” he said during the special. “And I’d like to start by addressing the [LGBTQ] community directly. I want every member of that community to know that I come here tonight in peace and I hope to negotiate the release of DaBaby.”

Chappelle added that the LGBTQ community likely isn't familiar with DaBaby's background including the fatal shooting at a Walmart in North Carolina that the rapper claimed was in self-defense.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

"A lot of the LGBTQ community doesn't know DaBaby's history. He's a wild guy. He once shot a n***a and killed him in Walmart," he said before urging the audience to Google it. "Nothing bad happened to his career. Do you see where I'm going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n***a but you better not hurt a gay person's feelings."

Despite his piss poor apologies following the incident, DaBaby has recently attempted to redeem himself. He recently met with 9 HIV/AIDS awareness organizations where he offered an apology for his comments at Rolling Loud. Check the clip out below.