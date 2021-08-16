Damon Wayans challenged Dave Chappelle to a battle on Verzuz if they are willing to have a comedy-focused episode on the series. Wayans spoke about the idea in a new interview on KBXX 97.9 the Box.

When asked if he's been keeping up with Verzuz, Wayans admitted, "No, I have not,” but he asked, “Do they do [it with] comedians?"

The hosts asked Wayans who he would be interested in battling and he name-dropped the legendary comedian.

“Chappelle, I’m calling him out!” he said.



Both comedians are beloved for their respective comedy sketch shows-- Wayans with the program In Living Color, which aired from 1990-1994, and Chappelle with The Chappelle Show, which ran from 2003-2006.

Wayans wasn't the only one to make a Verzuz challenge over the weekend. Dreamville's Bas said that his label should go up against TDE for a special episode of the series.

"I mean, it's got to be TDE, right?" Bas told DJ Carisma on Power 106. "Shout out the fam. Shout out Isaiah Rashad, album is fire. The House is Burning... really enjoying that. That's family but it'd be good competition, for sure."

Check out Wayans' Verzuz challenge for Chappelle below.

