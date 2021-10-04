Last week, Netflix hit its audiences hard with its first unveiling of Dave Chappelle’s final Netflix comedy special, dropping the show’s release date and teaser video at the same time. “The Sixth Chapter is here,” the announcement read. “Dave Chappelle: The Closer out October 5th” (Read last week’s story covering the announcement here).

With the release date drawing nearer, Netflix just dropped a new trailer for The Closer today. The trailer features Chappelle and actor Morgan Freeman, who returns after narrating the trailer for Chappelle’s last comedy special, Sticks & Stones.

In the trailer, Freeman says what some of us might be thinking as Chappelle drives down a seemingly endless country road. “This is Dave. He tells jokes for a living. Driving down these country roads is a lot like a meditation. He’s deep in thought. Back in the trance. Five specials in as many years,” Freeman utters, “How do you close a body of work that profound?”

Alex Edelman/Getty Images

So far, Chappelle's five-year stand-up run on Netflix has included a total of five different comedy specials—The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones— each equally as provocative as the next. Chappelle followed up Sticks & Stones last year with his outdoor comedy show 8:46also later shared by Netflix, where he spoke on the bizarre and terrifying reality of living through a global pandemic, as well as the murder of George Floyd and police brutality. More than a year later, audiences are left wondering what Chappelle’s final comedy special could entail.

In the trailer, Chappelle abruptly interrupts Freeman’s drawling speech. “Will you shut the f*ck up, Morgan Freeman?!” he yells, the camera panning to also include Freeman in the front seat, sitting right beside Dave. “Sorry,” Freeman utters. “Carry on, Dave.”

The trailer is a thought-provoking and reticent allusion to what this finale could possibly be about. But even in its 1-minute-plus run time, it's gripping— fitting for Dave’s work— and we’re ready to tune in.

Watch the trailer for Dave Chappelle’s final comedy special The Closer below, and look out for the special on Netflix this week.