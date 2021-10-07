Dave Chappelle has come under some heat for comments he made in his latest stand-up special, The Closer.

In an attempt to ridicule the current "cancel culture" environment, Chappelle used DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud to explain the current state of affairs. Chappelle said that, despite DaBaby's shooting and killing of another person in a Wal-Mart, more people were upset about the "Suge" rapper's rant during the Miami music festival.

Twisting the DaBaby situation into an intricate web stretching across each of Chappelle's recent Netflix specials, the veteran comedian continued his feud with the LGBTQ community and essentially said that, in the United States in 2021, you get a worse punishment for offending gay people than you do for shooting and killing somebody.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

A strange attempt at defending DaBaby and another installment in his growing history of jokes at the expense of the gay community, Chappelle's commentary drew the ire of many organizations including GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and those organizations and individuals have taken measures to demand The Closer be removed from Netflix, as well as disassociating from Netflix as a whole.

Amidst the backlash, however, Chappelle seems completely unbothered.

In a TMZ video of the Sticks & Stones comedian exiting the Peppermint Club in Hollywood and hopping in a black SUV, Chappelle is all smiles and looks as if he hasn't heard about the controversy at all.

Through paparazzi cameras and questions, Chappelle, wearing a ripped, olive green t-shirt, strolls through the crowd and slides into the passenger seat like nothing had happened at all. That might be because Chappelle operates outside of the "cancel culture" environment or because of some liquid courage but it's clear the comedy icon is unphased by the backlash.

Whether it stays that way or Chappelle changes his tune is yet to be seen but for now, the guy doesn't seem too upset that he upset and offended a whole lot of people.

Check out the video at the link below abd keep it locked to HNHH for any more Chappelle updates.

[Via]