Legendary fashion designer Dapper Dan says that Louis Vuitton should bring in Kanye West to serve as their new creative director following the tragic death of Virgil Abloh, last month.

"I think it would be a wonderful move if Kanye's up to it and Louis Vuitton is up to it," Dan told TMZ during a recent interview. "Kanye's a genius. I wouldn't doubt him. Kanye can do anything."

"Louis, get Kanye!!!" he added.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

The Sun recently reported that Louis Vuitton is already preparing for West to take over as their next creative director.

A source told the outlet: “Kanye is devastated about Virgil’s death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot. They shared a similar vision and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton.”

Abloh passed away on November 28 at the age of 41 following a lengthy battle with an extremely rare form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma.

The renowned designer's funeral was held on December 6 in Chicago. Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, Vic Mensa, Lauryn Hill, Don C, Jerry Lorenzo, and more were in attendance.

