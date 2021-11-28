Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and CEO of Off-White, has died at 41 following a years-long private battle with “a rare aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.” The news comes from a statement posted to the Illinois native’s Instagram page on Sunday, November 28th.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” it reads. Virgil leaves behind his wife, Shannon Abloh, two children, Lowe and Grey Abloh, sister Edwina Abloh, and his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, as well as countless friends and colleagues.





The statement also reveals that the designer “chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design.”

A particularly poignant part of the memorial says, “He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton and Bernard Arnault have also released statements following the tragic news. “Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend," the CEO stated.

The news comes as a shock to many, and reactions continue to pour in from across the internet. Check back in with HNHH later for more updates.

RIP Virgil.