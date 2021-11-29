Kanye West dedicated his Sunday Service show to the late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, who passed away at the age of 41, Sunday. Abloh had battled privately with cancer for several years.

As West's service concluded, the screen displayed the message: “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda."

Abloh had worked with West on numerous occasions, including designing some of his most iconic album covers such as My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus. Abloh had also served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection since 2018 and founded Off-White.



Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

The legendary designer's passing was announced in a statement on his official Instagram page.

The post explained: "For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

Tributes from across the world poured out in response to Abloh's death.

"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother," Drake wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for everything."

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon, as well as his children Lowe and Grey.

[Via]