DaniLeigh officially announced her pregnancy on Friday, after a minor blip, with a set of ethereal photos of her showing off her bump in the picturesque Dominican Republic. For that set, the singer posed nude in the water only covered by a white sheet accentuating her baby bump.

For the second set of photos shared on Sunday, the star went full old Hollywood glam, posing in a cascading gold fringe top with a matching thong and heels. Her celebrity friends couldn’t get enough of this look. B. Simone commented "You look great pregnant," with heart eyes emojis and dancer Della Damby shared, "Slide MF 4!!!!! I am so happy you're glowing it's insane."

Even though her previous two photo series were seemingly impossible to top, Dani went for it with her latest post on Monday-- and she pulled off the impossible.

The dancer posed fully nude this time around, covering herself with her hands and holding her belly. Queen Naija, Hazel E and BIA took to the celebrity-filled comments to hype up the singer in her latest maternity reveal.

Rumors of DaniLeigh's pregnancy have been flying around for months amidst her social media break, her situationship with DaBaby, and of course, culminated in her leaked family photos. Many speculate the father of the baby is DaBaby since the two dated publicly in 2020, and were thought to still be hooking up as recently as May 2021. While the rapper recently 'Liked' her maternity photos, he has not spoken up on these rumors.

Check out the most recent photos below.