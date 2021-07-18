DaniLeigh is pregnant. The rapper and singer took to Instagram this week where she announced the news along with a set of maternity pictures showing her baby bump. Now, fans have been speculating she's pregnant for a few months now, ever since a video popped up where she was wearing an oversize shirt that fans believe was meant to hide her bump.

While she's attempted to maintain this aspect of her life a secret, a family member leaked a photo of DaniLeigh with her baby bump showing. The singer finally confirmed that she was pregnant in a slew of gorgeous pregnancy photos that she shared on social media.

The question remains: who is the father? Even while rumors floated around, many were under the impression that it was DaBaby whose child she's carrying. The couple had dated for a few months before calling it quits. The timing of the rumors and her break-up appeared to be aligned but DaBaby nor DaniLeigh have acknowledged

That is until last night. After DaniLeigh shared a slew of new pregnancy photos, DaBaby finally acknowledged the news. He didn't comment underneath the post or anything but his double tap was quickly noticed by Internet sleuths. This is the furthest thing from a confirmation that he's the father but it appears that he holds no grudges against his ex, regardless.

Peep the post below.