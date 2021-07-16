The world has theorized for months that rapper DaniLeigh is hiding her pregnancy. She has not confirmed nor denied the rumors, but people have been convinced that she's got a bun in the oven after she stepped away from the spotlight and strategically began covering her stomach with flowy clothing. The MOVIE artist was previously in a relationship with rapper DaBaby, and it seems as though they may be becoming parents together because Dani's family appeared to accidentally expose her pregnancy this week.

Posting a video to Instagram Stories while on a vacation with her family, DaniLeigh wrote, "Family gang." They were seemingly at an ocean destination and when Dani went into the water, one of her family members panned the camera over to her floating in the water, seemingly revealing her baby bump.

Finally, it appears as though the beans have been spilled with Dani's secret coming out to the world. Still, she hasn't confirmed that she's expecting, but it seems all but guaranteed with these pictures.

A few weeks ago, fans noticed that DaniLeigh and DaBaby were posting pictures from a similar bedroom, suggesting that they may still be hooking up. Check out the content below to see the photo of Dani's alleged baby bump.