After months of speculation, and a premature reveal from her family this morning, DaniLeigh has confirmed that she's pregnant. On Friday morning, she shared her maternity photos with the world, beaming with joy and cradling her baby bump.

"As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus," she wrote as her caption.

The rapper's fans have speculated on her pregnancy for months. Dani stepped slightly away from the spotlight and fans noticed that she was wearing more flowy clothing than usual to cover her belly. The rumors have been circulating for months but clearly, Dani wanted her privacy as she becomes a first-time mother.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The 26-year-old was recently in a relationship with rapper DaBaby, and fans believe that he's the father of her baby. That much has not been confirmed, but the dates add up. A few weeks ago, DaBaby and DaniLeigh were also spotted taking pictures in a similar bedroom, but that could have just been a coincidence.

Check out the beautiful new pictures of DaniLeigh in her pregnancy bliss below. Congratulations!

In other news surrounding the rapper, she's still been hard at work, being spotted at the studio with Snoop Dogg in recent weeks. She also explained her online hiatus and said that social media became "hella negative" for her. Read more about that here.