DaniLeigh showed off new pregnancy photos on Instagram, Saturday, that show her baby bump from three months ago. Following countless rumors of a potential pregnancy, on Friday, DaniLeigh confirmed that she's expecting a baby.

"3 months ago can’t wait to meet you my baby," she captioned the series of photos. Fans praised her in the comments but also asked who the father is.



Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

While DaniLeigh has yet to reveal who the dad is, fans have speculated that DaBaby could be the father to a third child.

Rumors that DaniLeigh was pregnant began to circulate when the rapper took a hiatus from social media; however, she said at the time it was a decision based on the toxicity of being online.

"Social media became hella negative," she explained back in April. "I used to be the happy curly haired girl that was always dancing and smiling .. and when u grow, u grow haters .. I ain't really used to that and can sometimes be a softy .. so time away to gain me inner peace and self love is needed [praying hands emoji]. I'll be back with dope content and music when I feel is the right time."