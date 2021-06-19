After officially launching in the mid-1990s, Roc-A-Fella Records became one of the biggest labels in Hip Hop. Sparked by Jay-Z, Dame Dash, and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, the label was responsible for releasing records by Jay, Kanye West, Juelz Santana, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Teairra Mari, N.O.R.E., Amil, and several others. Over the years, there have been talks regarding the relaunch of the label, but for now, Jay has been making moves with his team over at Roc Nation.

However, Roc-A-Fella is back in the headlines after TMZ reported that the record company is taking Dame Dash to court. The media mogul has been entangled in several legal issues over the years, and this time, it all stems from his desire to sell an NFT.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

According to the outlet, Dame has been attempting to auction off Jay-Z's 1996 debut studio album Reasonable Doubt as a non-fungible token, but it's reported that he may not have the authority to do so. Attorney Alex Spiro is reportedly helming the case on behalf of Roc-A-Fella and reported court documents state the company owns the material, not Dash.

There was also an alleged previous auction that was later canceled, and while the NFT doesn't seem to be up for auction at the moment, Spiro wants to make sure that Dame doesn't try to sell the NFT in the future.TMZ claims that the documents also state that Dash is "frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale" in order to pull in big bucks from the current hype over NFTs. Roc-A-Fella reportedly wants Dash to "turn over any NFTs of 'Reasonable Doubt' he may have already minted."

The NFT craze has been lucrative for celebrities and meme creators. People have been cashing in by the hundreds of thousands and sometimes even millions. Dash has yet to respond to the accusations.

