Tom MacDonald dropped $100,000 on one of Eminem's original NFTs, the instrumental for “Stan’s Revenge,” and turned it into his own three-minute track, “Dear Slim.”

“Whether you love me or hate me or think I’m crazy, dropped a hundred grand to get a beat from Shady, I really hope when I bought it he wasn’t angry, but I really had to tell him that he made me,” MacDonald raps on the song.

Eminem partnered with NiftyGateway back in April for Shady Con, an event where the legendary rapper debuted numerous unique NFTs that would be available for purchase.

“I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on,” Eminem explained in an official statement ahead of the event. “Not much has changed for me as an adult. I’ve attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone. I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It’s been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion.”

MacDonald wrote about his decision to purchase the NFT on Twitter, Saturday night.

“'Dear Slim' was probably the most expensive & creative Thank You in Hip-Hop history. I cant even pretend to give a fuck if you don’t like it...I’m not humble enough to downplay how dope it was...and I’m not too cool to acknowledge the man who inspired me. Suck it."

As of Saturday, the song has over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

