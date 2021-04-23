For a man who once openly lamented the complications of everyday technology on Marshall Mathers LP 2's "So Far," Eminem has certainly proven adaptable to some of today's new developments. So much so that he's gearing up to become the latest rapper to hop onto the NFT wagon, officially joining the fray with an intriguing new announcement.

This Sunday, April 26th, will mark the arrival of "Shady Con," an upcoming NFT-centric partnership with NiftyGateway. Set to kick off at 6:30 PM EST, the event will feature several unreleased Eminem-produced beats, crafted exclusively for the occasion. In addition to the original instrumentals, fans and Stans alike will also have the opportunity to purchase a limited edition set of NFT action figures, which speak closer to Em's heart than some might expect.

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

“I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on,” explained Em, in an official statement. “Not much has changed for me as an adult. I’ve attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone. I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It’s been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion.”

In honor of the upcoming digital "Con," Em took to Instagram to share an animated teaser trailer, one lined with imagery from his classic collection of music videos. "SHADY CON is goin down Sunday on @niftygateway hit the site for more," captions Slim, redirecting fans to the event page here. Longtime Bad Meets Evil partner Royce Da 5'9" also shared the trailer, writing "Bro gon kill em with this."

Are planning on checking out "Shady Con" this Sunday?