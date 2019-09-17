Quickly cementing himself as one of this year's breakout stars, DaBaby has a lot of eyes on him. At the beginning of this year, the North Carolina rapper was still relatively unknown to a lot of folks. Once he dropped his stellar Baby on Baby album though, things started to turn around for him. The success of his single "Suge" should tell you all that you need to know about Baby. He's one of the most charismatic young stars we've seen blow up in years and he's got the wit to match. If you've seen even a singular music video from the recording artist, you know he's got a solid sense of humor. This weekend, DaBaby and his squad were celebrating their friend's romantic union, attending Stunna 4 Vegas' manager's wedding. Posting a video of the affair to his social media channels, Baby's antics were noteworthy as he threw on his best Nigerian accent and welcomed us all to the fun.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rocking an icy get-up with a beige fedora, DaBaby turned the camera on the groom who flashed his diamond-toothed smile and flashy teal hat. Of course, he appropriately wore a couple of Billion Dollar Baby chains on his wedding day.

"It is a very special day today," said Baby Jesus after puffing on a cigar. "My brother joins his bride. It is a gangster party today with the gang. Look at the gang! Take a look at the gang." They then took turns showing off their fancy loafers before heading back to the ceremony.

If DaBaby isn't one of the most entertaining rappers in the game right now, name some of your picks for that title in the comments.