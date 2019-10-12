After clocking in on the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, DaBaby also locks down a spot at No. 1 on the Billboard Songwriters Chart after all thirteen of the tracks featured on his debut KIRK output landed on the Hot 100 last week, bringing his total tracks on the chart to eighteen. Among those songs on the Hot 100, his "Intro" single previosuly debuted in the top 10 of the chart.

It marks the first time that anyone has displaced songwriter Louis Bell in three weeks. The chart is produced based on a tally of points songwriters earn for each attributed track that enters the Hot 100.

As seen below, KIRK has earned a number of entries for frequent collaborators such as JetsonMade and SethInTheKitchen while putting up figures for the likes of Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Kevin Gates.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Hot 100 Rank, Artist Billing, Title (songwriters in addition to DaBaby)

No. 13, DaBaby, "Intro" (De'Juane Dunwood)

No. 19, DaBaby "Bop" (JetsonMade, Anton Mendo)

No. 20, DaBaby, "Suge" (JetsonMade, Pooh Beatz)

No. 21, DaBaby, "Vibez" (JetsonMade, Dondre Moore, Jasper Lee Harris)

No. 26, Lil Baby & DaBaby, "Baby" (Lil Baby, Wheezy)

No. 28, DaBaby feat. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo, "Toes" (Kenny Beatz, Joseph Karnes, Jared Scharff, Jeremy Ruzumna)

No. 43, DaBaby & Nicki Minaj, "iPhone" (Nicki Minaj, SethInTheKitchen)

No. 44, Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, "Cash Shit" (Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Ju)

No. 47, DaBaby, "Off the Rip" (Sean Da Firzt)

No. 49, DaBaby feat. Kevin Gates, "Pop Star" (Kevin Gates, Alex Petit)

No. 51, DaBaby feat. Migos, "Raw Shit" (Offset, Quavo, Takeoff, Tahj Money)

No. 52, Post Malone feat. DaBaby, "Enemies" (Post Malone, Louis Bell, Billy Walsh)

No. 55, DaBaby feat. Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane & YK Osiris, "Gospel" (YK Osiris, Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, JetsonMade, Kenyatta Griffin, Jay McCorkle)

No. 63, DaBaby feat. Stunna 4 Vegas, "Really" (Khalik Caldwell, SethInTheKitchen)

No. 69, DaBaby, "XXL" (Antwain L. Fox)

No. 73, DaBaby "Prolly Heard" (DJ Clue, Myles William, Mathias Liyew, Jiseok Lee)

No. 79, DaBaby feat. Offset, "Baby Sitter" (Offset, Mariibeatz, Go Grizzly)

No. 89, DaBaby, "There He Go" (London On Da Track)