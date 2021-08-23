DaBaby addressed the response to his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud, during his performance at Summer Jam, Sunday. After thanking Hot 97 and apologizing in a pre-taped video, the rapper called his haters "cry babies."

“[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash,” DaBaby said in the video. “So hats off to y’all for that… They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago. And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allow me to come out here on this stage and utilize they platform to help the world move forward.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Afterward, he performed “Cry Baby,” which features Megan Thee Stallion.

“Check this out,” he said. “Other than the people that, you know, was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers being cry babies.”

DaBaby is also expected to perform at Lil Boosie's "Boosie Bash" on August 28th.

Check out footage of DaBaby's performance below.

[Via]