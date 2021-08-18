The self-proclaimed "Live Show Killa" is still in the hot seat after making ludicrous statements about the LGBTQI+ community during his Rolling Loud Miami set earlier this summer.

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," he told attendees. "Ladies, if your p---- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d--- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

Showing little to no remorse, the controversial rapper took to social media and doubled down on his remarks. It was not until his actions began to have a direct impact on his earnings, that his team decided an apology was warranted. In June, BoohooMan released a 100-piece capsule collection with DaBaby, but cut ties with the rapper immediately after his comments went viral. Then came the hosts of festival line-up removals: Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Austin City Limits, and Day n Vegas, all removed the loud-spoken artist, leaving Hot 97's Summer Jam as the only main show left for the year.

Out of all people, New Orleans rapper Lil Boosie, who has a history of making homophobic comments, came to DaBaby's defense. Including DaBaby in his lineup is one way he has chosen to show his support. Twitter had some thoughts about this move:

View DaBaby's announcement below. Is performing at Boosie Bash a good look for DaBaby or embarrassing?