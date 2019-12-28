DaBaby almost broke the internet when his alleged nudes circulated throughout social media. The world would later learn that the explicit images weren't of the North Carolina rapper, but prior to that revelation, women couldn't help but thirst over the rapper's...well, "eggplant." Draya Michele told her followers to send the video and images her way, while Lizzo slid in DaBaby's Instagram comments and wrote, "Hey big head.. 👀."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

On Friday evening, DaBaby decided to kill some time on Instagram Live with Akademiks who gave an impromptu interview with the rapper. During their chat, Akademiks said, "I know you seen Lizzo under your comment section. You gotta do it for the culture, bro." DaBaby laughed at the remark and responded, "I f*ck with Lizzo." Akademiks agreed and said he does as well before telling DaBaby that he needs to link up with the "Truth Hurts" singer for a collaboration.

"Yeah, we definitely gon' do that," DaBaby replied. "If she get time while I got time. It's gon' happen." That's not the only collaboration fans can look forward to, as DaBaby hinted that he and Drake may have something coming up in the future. Drizzy recently joined DaBaby onstage during the Kirk rapper's Toronto concert and announced that the next Drake record is dropping in 2020.

"Yeah, I'm waiting on him," DaBaby stated. "I'm waiting on him. Whenever it's right, we gon' go. Shout out to him though. Showed my major love, major hospitality." As far as the next DaBaby project is concerned, the rapper confirmed that it's coming in 2020. "I'd drop it now," he said enthusiastically. Are you looking forward to these potential DaBaby collaborations?