DaBaby has experienced incredible success this year alone and his loyalty reflects in his dedication to his fans and loved ones. Stunna 4 Vegas is one of DaBaby's day ones who is also signed to his label. And since he's come up, criticism has flared around the true reasons why Stunna 4 Vegas is relevant today. We have all seen multiple interviews with DaBaby where Stunna sat by, offering input from time to time, but always closeby. It is thus obvious that the two have an amicable bond. Yet, fans appear to think otherwise. While a lot of folks continuously offers support to both artists, many feel Stunna 4 Vegas would not be relevant had it not been for DaBaby's fame.

In a recent interview with VLADtv, DaBaby's protegee offered input on the hate he's been getting. He highlighted: "I see it a lot. If I comment on Baby's shit, his fans just attack me," he admits. "They be like "n**** stop dickriding," and I'm like what?" he then laughs. "N*** signed me, bruh. He changed my life." He spoke on the comments being irrelevant to him as it would only truly matter if DaBaby was the one saying it. Stunna 4 Vegas states he owes his life to DaBaby for signing up and that it is nothing more than that. Furthermore, he appears excited to make his own way in the rap game through his individuality as an artist.

