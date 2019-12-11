The Kirk Tour descended on Toronto on Tuesday night and it was one for the books. The Canadian audience wasn't only blessed by a performance from DaBaby, but the North Carolina-bred rapper was joined onstage by their hometown hero, Drake. The OVO rapper took a moment to praise DaBaby on his successful year, noting that he's been watching the rising star for a while now.

"Look, we don't say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations," Drake told DaBaby. "You killin' this sh*t." After the two artists gave each other a friendly hug, Drake addressed the audience and said, "I love you with all my heart. Imma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up 2020." The news was matched with deafening screams from the crowd while DaBaby added he would pull up to drop a verse.

The Kirk rapper shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram page and captioned it by saying, "Shared the stage w/ a legend tonight." While fans have received new music from Drake packaged as features or as his Care Package compilation in 2019, they're still waiting on the follow up to 2018's Scorpion. Watch Drake and DaBaby's moment below.