While fans and celebrities debate whether DaBaby is this Hip-Hop generation's equivalent to Ludacris, the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper appears to be far more concerned with making music. After being seen in the studio with The Game, filming a music video with Lil Wayne, and linking up with Busta Rhymes, one can only assume that DaBaby's next project will be one of his most stacked projects to date.

While fans await his forthcoming fourth studio album, DaBaby has decided to once again call out his haters in a new video.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"This will be my third consecutive No. 1 album, you see what I’m saying?" DaBaby states at the beginning of the video. "So, all you dirty dog a**, d*ckriding, hating a** bi*ches, understand me, man. When this new one drop, Imma politely let you muthaf*ckas get right back on this d*ck, n*gga."

The "Masterpiece" rapper then proceeds to angle the camera down towards his pants and grab his crotch. Afterwards, he continues, saying "Right back on this muthaf*ckin’ dick, n*gga — as soon as that new sh*t drop, ’cause I’m cut like that, n*gga. I’m the best at doing what I do, so believe that, man. New album on the way, will be a No. 1 album...Lace your shoes, man. It’s go time."

DaBaby's confidence in his latest work is definitely a great sign, and judging from the commercial success that his previous two albums, BLAME IT ON BABY and KIRK, experienced and the warm reception for his most recent singles "Ball If I Want To" and "Red Light Green Light," his forthcoming album is sure to fair well on the charts as well. See DaBaby's recent video for yourself below.

