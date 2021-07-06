Though some have concluded that Busta Rhymes' latest studio album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God would have made a fitting end for a legendary hip-hop icon, it appears as if The Dragon's reign is far from finished. In fact, he's recently been getting busy in the studio, linking up with DaBaby to concoct a new collaboration.

Busta confirmed as much on Twitter, and while he did not indicate a release date for the duet, it's clear that he's extremely enthusiastic about what's to come. "Don't be afraid now you muthafuckas," taunts Busta, while Baby chuckles with a blunt in hand. "It's too late for that bitch." He lets out a sinister cackle. "Hold the fuck tight."

It's unclear as to whether or not the track in question is meant for a DaBaby project or a Busta drop, but it should be an exciting release either way. After all, both parties have been known to absolutely snap, and a little bit of healthy competition between two generations of lyricists could be exactly what the doctor ordered. Yet solid though DaBaby may be, sparring with Busta Rhymes is no easy feat -- just ask Kendrick Lamar, who stood toe-to-toe with The Dragon on "Look Over Your Shoulder."

At this moment, all we can really do is take Busta's advice and "stay tuned," though it wouldn't be surprising to see this single arriving sooner than later. Are you excited to see how the pair sound on wax? And if so, who is stealing the show?