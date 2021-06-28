The BET Awards took place last night with music's brightest stars touching the stage. Tyler, The Creator and City Girls touched the BET Award stage for the first time in their careers while Migos took the stage alongside Cardi B who revealed that she and Offsetare expecting baby #2. Overall, there were solid performances but perhaps, not everyone felt that their performances were up to par.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

DaBaby hit the stage last night where he performed his recently released record, "Ball If I Want To." He delivered an incredibly theatric, and partially chaotic, performance with a slew of dancers. Unfortunately, his vocals seemed to be off-time which seemed to be a result of the live mix. The backing track was louder than his vocals at times.

A new video emerged revealing DaBaby's immediate reaction after coming off the stage for the performance. Drenched in sweat, the rapper quickly asked where he could find the audio engineer. "Where audio buddy at?" DaBaby asked once he got off stage. "Where audio buddy? N***a, I couldn't hear nothing the whole time... I don't know how. I told them that before we started."

DaBaby was nominated seven times at this year's BET Awards including four nods within the Best Collaboration category. Surprisingly, he left empty-handed but there's always next year.

Check out the clip of DaBaby below.