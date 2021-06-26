DaBaby's rise to international stardom is nothing short of impressive. The Charlotte-bred rapper rose to mainstream prominence in 2019 with his breakout hit "Suge" after releasing several mixtapes between 2014 to 2018. Since then, he's collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Megan thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and many other game-heavy hitters.

Fellow rapper The Game experienced the height of his success years prior to DaBaby, but it looks like the "Rockstar" rapper values the Compton rapper's skills. The pair shared footage of themselves cooking up in the studio, sharing a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the upcoming collaboration.

In the footage, The Game and DaBaby smoke a spliff and drink from a double-cupped red solo as they listen to the heat they're been working on in the studio. "Yeah, what's up baby/Young n*gga tell me he like my truck/He like how I get that one day baby?/Work sun up to sun up," spit DaBaby on the track.

The Game also briefly kept recording as the beginning of his verse was previewed. Unfortunately for California rapper, though, it seems like his legal troubles are piling up.

The rapper was ordered to pay $7 million in damages to Priscilla Rainey, a woman who accused the rapper of sexual assault. He will have to give up his royalties until the debt is completely paid off. He recently suggested he had no plans to cough up the $7 million he was ordered to pay Rainey.

New reports also claim the rapper could also owe $12 million for endorsing a failed cannabis crypto coin known as Paragon Coin. Hopefully, the new music will help generate some revenue to help pay off the costly settlements as they continue piling up.